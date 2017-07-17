FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Stock Spirits enters pact with Quintessential Brands Group​
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#TopNews
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Flipkart lifts bid for Snapdeal to up to $950 million - sources
Deals
Flipkart lifts bid for Snapdeal to up to $950 million - sources
Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit rises 9 percent
Company Results
Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit rises 9 percent
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
Reuters Analysis
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 17, 2017 / 6:30 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Stock Spirits enters pact with Quintessential Brands Group​

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Stock Spirits Group Plc

* Says ‍entered into agreements with Quintessential Brands Group​

* Deal for acquisition of 25 percent equity interest in Quintessential Brands Ireland Whiskey Ltd for cash consideration of up to EUR 18.3 million​

* Says ‍transaction is expected to be earnings enhancing to shareholders in year four​

* Says ‍assets and results of QBIW will be equity-accounted for post investment​

* Says ‍consideration will comprise an initial cash payment of EUR 15 million for 25 percent equity interest​

* says ‍consideration will comprise deferred cash consideration of up to EUR 3.3 million, payable over a five year period​

* Says ‍deferred consideration will be subject to certain performance conditions​

* Says co will finance both initial and deferred cash consideration, if payable, using undrawn debt facilities​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.