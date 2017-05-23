BRIEF-Sanderson Farms comments on complaint filed in California
* The three non-profit corporations seek, among other things, an order enjoining co from continuing its "100% natural" marketing program
May 23 Stock Spirits Group Plc:
* Issues a trading update for period from 1 January 2017 to 23 May 2017
* Performance so far this year has been satisfactory
* Expectations for trading for full year remain unchanged and in line with current market expectations
* In Q1 vodka market in poland recorded a slight decline in both value (-1.0%*) and volume (-1.5%*)
* Aoxin Tianli Group - on June 22, 2017, board of directors of Aoxin Tianli appointed luchang zhou chief executive officer of company - SEC filing