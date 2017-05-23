May 23 Stock Spirits Group Plc:

* Issues a trading update for period from 1 January 2017 to 23 May 2017

* Performance so far this year has been satisfactory

* Expectations for trading for full year remain unchanged and in line with current market expectations

* In Q1 vodka market in poland recorded a slight decline in both value (-1.0%*) and volume (-1.5%*)