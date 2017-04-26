BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 Stock Yards Bancorp Inc
* Stock Yards Bancorp reports first quarter 2017 net income up 10 pct to $10.8 million or $0.47 per diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share $0.47
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Stock Yards Bancorp Inc qtrly net interest income, fully tax equivalent $25.4 million versus $23.7 million
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.