CORRECTED-MOVES-Brennan heads to Morgan Stanley syndicate
June 27 (IFR) - Morgan Stanley has hired Nicholas Brennan from Societe Generale to work on its European fixed income syndicate desk, according to market sources.
June 26 Cenkos Securities Plc
* Statement re press speculation
* Has noted recent press speculation in relation to previously announced search and for a successor chief executive officer
* Company confirms that it has been progressing its search for a successor CEO
* Nominations committee has not made any recommendations to board for successor CEO; no decision made with respect to such appointment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Zall Commerce Supply Chain, co, zall development investment, Yan and vendors entered into framework agreement