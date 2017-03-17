March 17 Panmure Gordon & Co Plc:
* Recommended acquisition
* Recommended acquisition of co by Ellsworthy, controlled by
a wholly-owned subsidiary of a fund managed by Atlas Merchant
Capital LLC
* Co, Bidco board announce they reached agreement regarding
terms of acquisition
* Under terms of acquisition, each scheme shareholder will
be entitled to receive: 100 pence in cash for each scheme share
* Scheme price values entire issued share capital of Panmure
Gordon at approximately 15.5 million stg
* Pursuant to terms, Bidco intends to acquire entire
issued,to be issued share capital of panmure gordon, other than
excluded shares
* Panmure Gordon scheme price represents a premium of about
68.1 percent to closing price of 59.5 pence per Panmure Gordon
share on last practicable date
* Have reached agreement to acquire entire issued and to be
issued share capital of Panmure Gordon
* Independent panmure gordon directors, who have been so
advised by grant thornton, unanimously consider cash
consideration to be fair and reasonable
* Cash price to be financed through equity contributions
provided by funds managed by Atlas, or affiliates of Atlas
* Panmure Gordon shares to which acquisition relates do not
include panmure gordon shares held by Qinvest
* Bidco is owned and controlled by Qinvest and by a
wholly-owned subsidiary of a fund managed by Atlas
