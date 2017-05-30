BRIEF-Diasorin, Qiagen to develop tests for Diasorin's family of analyzers
* Signs collaboration with Qiagen to expand liaison test menu through adoption of select Qiagen assays
May 30 Stockholm IT Ventures AB :
* Stockholm IT Ventures AB says is in negotiations to purchase London based Blocktrade Technologies Ltd
* Stockholm IT Ventures AB says a deal has been agreed in principle, and both parties are aiming to reach full agreement within next few days
* Qatar Airways interested to buy 10 pct of American Airlines