BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Stockland Corporation Ltd
* has maintained fy17 guidance for growth in funds from operations (ffo) per security of 6 – 7%, assuming no material change in market conditions
* it remains on track to achieve fy17 distribution per security (dps) of 25.5 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.