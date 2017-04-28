BRIEF-Lumber Liquidators announces new senior management appointment
* Lumber Liquidators announces new senior management appointment
April 28 STOCKMANN OYJ ABP
* GUIDANCE FOR 2017 REMAINS UNCHANGED
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 242.7 MILLION (REUTERS POLL: EUR 244 MILLION)
* Q1 ADJUSTED. EBIT LOSS EUR 27.8 MILLION (REUTERS POLL: LOSS EUR 21.7 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23 co and units entered into a second amended and restated credit facility - sec filing