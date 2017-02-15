BRIEF-Universal Entertainment says Tokyo District Court rejects shareholder's appeal
* Says Tokyo District Court rejected a shareholder's appeal on May 25
Feb 15 Stockmann Oyj Abp:
* Q4 revenue 388.4 million euros ($410.89 million) versus 387 million euros seen in Reuters poll
* Q4 adjusted EBIT 36.5 million euros (Reuters poll: 29.3 million euros)
* Sees group's revenue for 2017 to decline due to changes in store network and product mix
* 2017 adjusted operating profit is expected to improve, compared with 2016
* Says due to normal seasonal variation, Q1 operating result will be negative
* Sees capital expenditure in 2017 to be about 45 million - 50 million euros, which is less than estimated depreciation for the year
* Will propose no dividend to be paid on the 2016 result
* Will open a new department store in Tapiola in March
* Considers divesting Nevsky Centre shopping centre in St Petersburg, investigation of possibility is in progress Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9453 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Tokyo District Court rejected a shareholder's appeal on May 25
DUBAI, May 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.