a day ago
BRIEF-Stockmann to sell its Delicatessen business in Finland
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 30, 2017 / 5:37 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Stockmann to sell its Delicatessen business in Finland

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - STOCKMANN OYJ ABP:

* Stockmann to Sell Its Delicatessen Business in Finland to S Group - Stockmann Delicatessen Stores Will Remain in All Department Stores

* Debt-Free Transaction Price, Eur 27 Million, Will Be Paid in Cash at Time of Closing

* ‍Transaction Will Improve Stockmann Group's Profitability from 2018 Onwards​

* ‍if Approval Is Granted During 2017, Transaction Can Be Completed on Dec. 31

* Transaction Will Have a Positive Cash Flow Effect of Around 20 Million With One-Time Capital Gain of Around 3 Million from Transaction

* ‍OUTLOOK FOR 2017 REMAINS UNCHANGED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

