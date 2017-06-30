BRIEF-Stockmann to sell its Delicatessen business in Finland

June 30 (Reuters) - STOCKMANN OYJ ABP:
* Stockmann to Sell Its Delicatessen Business in Finland to S Group - Stockmann Delicatessen Stores Will Remain in All Department Stores
* Debt-Free Transaction Price, Eur 27 Million, Will Be Paid in Cash at Time of Closing
* Transaction Will Improve Stockmann Group's Profitability from 2018 Onwards
* if Approval Is Granted During 2017, Transaction Can Be Completed on Dec. 31
* Transaction Will Have a Positive Cash Flow Effect of Around 20 Million With One-Time Capital Gain of Around 3 Million from Transaction
* OUTLOOK FOR 2017 REMAINS UNCHANGED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)