BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
Feb 24 Stone Energy Corp
* Stone Energy Corporation announces continued listing of new shares of common stock and trading under ticker "SGY" following emergence from Chapter 11 reorganization
* Stone Energy Corp - company currently expects plan to become effective on February 28, 2017
* Stone Energy Corp - assuming emergence on effective date of February 28, 2017, trading in new common shares is expected to commence on March 1, 2017
* Stone Energy Corp - currently expects to list warrants on an exchange by end of March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION