BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
June 9 Stone Energy Corp
* Stone Energy Corporation announces rampart deep spud and further workforce reductions
* Drilling operations on its rampart deep prospect in Mississippi canyon block 116 were initiated on June 3, 2017
* Expect workforce reduction to result in an about 25% decrease in salaries, general and administrative cash costs for second half of 2017
* Expected quarterly cash SG&A outlay, before capitalization, of about $11 million to $12 million/quarter, excluding non-recurring and non-cash items
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.