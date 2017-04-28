GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil prices rebound; dollar firms as sterling drops
* G7 leaders hold two days of talks in Sicily (Adds Wall Street close; updates throughout)
April 28 Stone Energy Corp:
* David Welch to retire, Jim Trimble elected interim chief executive officer and president of stone energy corporation
* James m. Trimble, currently an independent director of company, has been elected interim chief executive officer
* Welch also indicated his intention to step down from his position as a director of company
* Appointed Keith Seilhan, formerly company's senior vice president - Gulf Of Mexico, to new post of chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lumber Liquidators announces new senior management appointment