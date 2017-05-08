BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Stone Energy Corp
* Stone Energy Corporation announces results for the three months ended March 31, 2017
* Stone Energy Corp - net daily production during three months ended March 31, 2017 averaged 30.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Stone Energy Corp - qtrly combined total operating revenue $94.7 million
* Stone Energy Corp - qtrly oil, natural gas and ngls production 2,733 mboe versus 3,140 mboe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.