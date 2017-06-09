BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
June 9 Stone Energy Corp
* Stone Energy Corp says workforce reduction plans are expected to be substantially completed by end of q2 of 2017 - sec filing
* Stone Energy Corp - in connection with reductions, company estimates it will incur a pre-tax charge of approximately $5-6 million in q2 of 2017
* Stone Energy Corp - workforce reduction percentage and range of expected charges exclude effects of a smaller reduction made in late-april 2017
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.