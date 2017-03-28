UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 28 StoneMor Partners LP:
* Board of Directors of StoneMor Partners announces retirement of CEO
* Lawrence Miller decided to retire and will step down as Chairman, President and CEO of StoneMor GP effective Aug 31, 2017
* Miller will remain an advisor to StoneMor GP and Vice Chairman of StoneMor GP Board following his retirement
* StoneMor GP board has engaged executive search firm of Heidrick & Struggles to assist in identifying candidates to replace Miller Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.