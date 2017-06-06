June 6 Stonemor Partners Lp

* Provides preliminary unaudited financial results for first quarter 2017 and fourth quarter 2016

* Preliminary qtrly ‍cash distributions declared per unit $0.33 for three months ended march, 2017​

* Cash from operating activities reached $12.4 million in q1 of 2017​

* "Fiscal year 2016 was a challenging year"​

* Working to remediate control issues that gave rise to discovery co been under-reporting GAAP revs, over-reporting GAAP deferred revenue​

* We aim to file our 2016 form 10-k by july 15, 2017, and our form 10-q for period ended march 31, 2017 within 45 days after that​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)