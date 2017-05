May 1 Storage Vault Canada Inc:

* Storagevault reports 2017 first quarter results, increases annual dividend and updates previously announced acquisitions

* Q1 revenue C$10.1 million

* Storage Vault Canada Inc says Storagevault is increasing its annual dividend by 2% commencing in Q2 2017

* Storage Vault Canada Inc - net loss went from $1.3 million in q1 2016 to $10.8 million in q1 2017

* Expect revenue, net operating income to increase in q2 2017 due to warmer weather resulting in more activity