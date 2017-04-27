April 27 Storebrand Asa
* Q1 group result NOK 671 million (Reuters poll NOK 612
million)
* Solvency margin of 159 per cent
* Strong growth in unit link pensions, and a good financial
result, are two main contributors to q1 result. Storebrand is
fastest growing bank in norway when it comes to residential
mortgages
* A dividend of more than 35% of the group result before
amortisation after tax is expected for 2017. The expected
development in the solvency margin indicates there will be a
gradual increase in the dividend distribution rate
* The economic capital calculation for 2016 is reported in
the quarter. The methodology for economic capital builds upon
the solvency calculation. The calculation gives a group value of
NOK 88.4 per share, an increase of NOK 5.3 per share from 2015
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)