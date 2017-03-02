March 2 Storytel AB (publ):

* Acquires 100 pct of shares in Danish publisher, ArtPeople A/S (under name change to People's Press A/S)

* Purchase price is 75.0 million Danish crowns (about 97.0 million Swedish crowns or $10.72 million) on debt-free basis

* Acquisition will be primarily financed by own resources and via rights issue of shares of series B to seller of People's Press Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0449 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)