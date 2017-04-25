BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Straight Path Communications Inc
* Straight Path board determines that an unsolicited offer from a multi-national telecommunications company to acquire Straight Path for $104.64 per share constitutes a “superior proposal”
* Straight Path Communications Inc - co has notified AT&T of Straight Path board's determination
* Straight Path Communications - under AT&T agreement, co required to pay a $38 million termination fee to AT&T if board terminates AT&T merger agreement
* Straight Path Communications - AT&T has option for next five business days to negotiate a possible amendment of that agreement to match or exceed bidder's offer
* Straight Path Communications - bidder has agreed to pay termination fee to AT&T on Straight Path's behalf if Straight Path board terminates AT&T agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.