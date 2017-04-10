April 10 IDT Corp:

* Straight Path Communications-on april 9, co, idt corp entered into binding term sheet in connection to investigation by federal communications commission

* Straight Path Communications - idt to pay co $16 million, straight path communications will transfer to idt its ownership interest in straight path ip group

* Straight Path Communications - under term sheet, stockholders of co to receive 22 percent of proceeds received by unit from license of patent rights held by unit