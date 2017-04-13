April 14 Straight Path Communications Inc

* Straight Path Communications - upon termination of merger agreement under certain circumstances,co to pay at&t termination fee equal to $38 million-sec filing

* Straight Path Communications - in addition, at&t required to pay co an aggregate amount equal to $85 million, upon termination under certain circumstances

* Straight Path Communications - co,co's financial advisor received letter from third party that had been bidding to acquire co before co entered agreement

* Straight Path Communications Inc - letter indicated that third party continues to be interested, and that it currently is evaluating a topping bid