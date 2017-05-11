Qatar sovereign fund deposited dollars in local banks as precaution -bankers
* But government acts in case of withdrawals in coming months
May 11 Straight Path Communications Inc
* Straight Path - upon termination of Verizon merger, under certain circumstances, co may be required to pay Verizon termination fee equal to $38 million
* Straight Path says Verizon required to pay co $85 million if merger has not closed by the extended termination date under some circumstances - sec filing
* Straight Path - if Verizon merger is terminated other than as a result of Verizon’S breach, co to pay Verizon amount equal to AT&T termination fee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UTC Aerospace Systems says receives Boeing installation approval for F-15 wheels and brakes, as U.S. Air Force fleet retrofit continues