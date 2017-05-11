May 11 Straight Path Communications Inc

* Straight Path - upon termination of Verizon merger, under certain circumstances, co may be required to pay Verizon termination fee equal to $38 million

* Straight Path says Verizon required to pay co $85 million if merger has not closed by the extended termination date under some circumstances - sec filing

* Straight Path - if Verizon merger is terminated other than as a result of Verizon'S breach, co to pay Verizon amount equal to AT&T termination fee