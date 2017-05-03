May 3 Straight Path Communications Inc:

* Straight Path board determines that a revised offer from a multi-national telecommunications company to acquire Straight Path for $135.96 per share constitutes a “superior proposal”

* Revised offer reflects enterprise value of about $2.3 billion

* Straight Path has notified AT&T of Straight Path board's determination regarding proposal

* AT&T has option for next 3 business days to negotiate amendment of agreement to match or exceed offer made by multi-national telecom company

* Under AT&T merger agreement, Straight Path is required to pay a $38 million termination fee to AT&T