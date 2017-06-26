BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline starts phase III study for nasal polyps drug
* GSK starts phase III study with Mepolizumab in patients with nasal polyps
June 26 Straight Path Communications Inc:
* On June 23, U.S. Court of appeals issued opinion in case Samsung, Cisco, Avaya, LG Electronics, Toshiba, Vizio, Hulu, Verizon affiliates versus. Straight Path IP
* Court issued opinion affirming decision by PTAB that Samsung failed to show majority of claims of some U.S. Patents were unpatentable Source text: (bit.ly/2tboDzS) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
LONDON, June 27 Emerging market equities hovered near two-week highs on Tuesday, underpinned by rising oil prices, solid Chinese industrial profits and a flat dollar, which also allowed the rand and the lira to firm.