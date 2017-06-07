June 7 Strata Skin Sciences Inc
* Strata Skin Sciences announces agreement to eliminate
$40.7 million of outstanding senior secured convertible
debentures
* Strata Skin Sciences-holders of 2.25% senior series A
secured convertible debentures, 4% senior secured convertible
debentures due July 30, 2021 to exchange it
* Strata Skin Sciences Inc - Holders of specific debentures
to exchange them into 40,617 shares of newly created series C
convertible preferred stock
* Strata Skin Sciences Inc - Exchange to also eliminate
Strata's obligation to pay approximately $4 million of cash
interest payments over next four years
* Strata Skin Sciences Inc - Upon completion of exchange,
aggregate principal amount of Strata's debt will be reduced to
approximately $12 million
