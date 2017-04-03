Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3 Stratabound Minerals Corp
* Stratabound announces agreement on terms for a potential acquisition
* Stratabound Minerals Corp- agreed on terms with a third party with respect to a potential significant acquisition
* Stratabound Minerals- to finance potential deal,provide working capital,anticipates will complete debt financing,equity offering with potential deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)