June 22 Stratabound Minerals Corp:

* Stratabound announces termination of discussions for a potential acquisition

* Stratabound Minerals- co and investor group were not able to satisfy seller's timing requirements with respect to completion of due diligence, closing

* Stratabound minerals corp- terminated discussions with respect to potential acquisition described in company's press release issued April 3, 2017