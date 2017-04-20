BRIEF-Neuron Bio starts talks under pre-insolvency proceedings
* TO START TALKS TO REACH REFINANCING AGREEMENT UNDER 5 BIS PRE-INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS
April 20 Stratec Biomedical AG:
* FY sales rose 25.9 percent to 184.9 million euros ($198.32 million)
* FY consolidated net income of 25.4 million euros (+14.9%; previous year: 22.1 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9323 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kite receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration priority review for Axicabtagene Ciloleucel