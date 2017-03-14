March 14 Stratec Biomedical AG

* FY sales rose 25.9 percent to 184.9 million eur

* Dividend 0.77 eurper share versus 0.75 eurper share year ago

* FY EBIT of eur 32.2 million* (+19.7%; previous year: eur 26.9 million)

* FY EBIT margin at 17.4%* (previous year: 18.3%)

* An update of financial guidance figures is expected to be released upon publication of half-year financial report on July 25

* Until then, existing guidance remains valid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: