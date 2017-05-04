May 4 Stratec Biomedical AG:

* Q1 sales rose 58.6 percent to 49.5 million euros ($53.93 million)

* Dividend 0.77 euros per share

* Sales of 49.5 million euros in Q1/2017 (+58.6%; Q1/2016: 31.2 million euros)

* Adjusted EBIT margin of 13.9% in Q1/2017 (Q1/2016: 14.5%)

* Q1 in consolidated net income of 5.4 million euros(+56.8%; previous year: 3.4 million euros)

* An update to financial forecast is expected to be released upon publication of half-yearly financial report on July 25, 2017

* An update to financial forecast is expected to be released upon publication of half-yearly financial report on July 25, 2017

* Until then, existing forecast remains valid.