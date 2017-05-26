BRIEF-China U-ton Holdings to offer for subscription up to 100 million placing shares
* co to offer for subscription and partners capital securitieshas to procure as placing agent placees to subscribe for up to 100 million placing shares
May 26 Stratech Group Ltd
* Expects to report a net loss for fy2017
* Expected results due to provisions for foreseeable losses and warranty costs on projects, for doubtful debts and inventory obsolescence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* co to offer for subscription and partners capital securitieshas to procure as placing agent placees to subscribe for up to 100 million placing shares
* Board has proposed a payment of final cash dividend of hk1.0 cent per share for year ended 31 march 2017