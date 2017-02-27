BRIEF-India's IL & FS Investment Managers March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 28.5 million rupees versus profit 211.8 million rupees year ago
Feb 27 Strategic Investments A/S:
* Fy pretax profit 45.6 million Danish crowns ($6.5 million)versus 43.6 million crowns year ago
* Fy investment profit 49.1 million crowns versus 46.1 million crowns year ago
* In 2017 expects to achieve a result that is consistent with its long-term target of an average annual return of 15 pct before tax
* Proposes no dividend dividend for 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0124 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q3 2016/17 REVENUE DKK 29.9 MILLION VERSUS DKK 28.9 MILLION YEAR AGO