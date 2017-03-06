BRIEF-Precision Camshafts gets global contract from Ford for delivery of 8 mln camshafts
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
March 6 Strategic Metals Ltd:
* Strategic Metals announces positive restatement of june 30, 2016 and september 30, 2016 results
* Strategic Metals - during review of sept 30, 2016 financial statements, discovered loss on deconsolidation of unit silver range resources was incorrect
* Strategic Metals Ltd - adjustments have no effects on cash flows or working capital of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI