March 6 Strategic Metals Ltd:

* Strategic Metals announces positive restatement of june 30, 2016 and september 30, 2016 results

* Strategic Metals - during review of sept 30, 2016 financial statements, discovered loss on deconsolidation of unit silver range resources was incorrect

* Strategic Metals Ltd - adjustments have no effects on cash flows or working capital of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: