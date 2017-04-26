BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 26 Strategic Metals Ltd
* Strategic metals ltd. Announces shareholder approval of plan of arrangement and sets share distribution record date
* Strategic metals - 99.71% of votes cast at special general meeting were in favour of spinning-out certain of co's assets into Trifecta Gold Ltd
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results