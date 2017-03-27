March 27 Strategic Oil And Gas Ltd:
* Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd announces annual and fourth
quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Strategic Oil and Gas Ltd - achieved production of 2,800
boe/d in February 2017
* Strategic Oil and Gas Ltd - reiterates its earlier
production guidance of exiting first half of 2017 at 4,000 boe/d
* Strategic Oil and Gas Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.61
* Strategic Oil and Gas Ltd - production decreased 15pct
from 2,194 boe/d for three months ended December 31, 2015 to
1,859 boe/d for current quarter
