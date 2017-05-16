UPDATE 2-Cost pressure dents Wolseley's U.S. business margins
* CEO sees better U.S. margins in Q4, into new financial year
May 16 Strategic Oil And Gas Ltd
* Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. tests five New Muskeg wells and announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Qtrly net loss per share $0.10
* Strategic Oil and Gas Ltd qtrly average daily production increased 15% from Q1 of 2016
* Qtrly funds from operations per share basic $0.05
* Strategic Oil and Gas Ltd - company intends to commence a $24 million Q3 capital program which includes drilling up to five additional horizontal wells
* Strategic Oil and Gas Ltd- qtrly funds from operations increased significantly to $2.4 million, from funds used in operations of $2.2 million for Q1 of 2016
* Strategic Oil and Gas-expects costs operating and G&A expenses to continue to drop on per boe basis as production levels rise,increasing co's netbacks
* Strategic Oil and Gas- has cash resources to continue drilling along Muskeg development corridor at West Marlowe as part of execution of growth strategy in H2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
