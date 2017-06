May 18 Stratex International Plc :

* Signed a non-binding heads of agreement to acquire entire issued and to be issued share capital of Crusader Resources Ltd

* Crusader shareholders to be entitled to receive 6.60 Stratex ordinary shares of 1 pence each for every Crusader share held

* Board considers proposed transaction to be value accretive for both companies' shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: