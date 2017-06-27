Dow and DuPont reaffirm to close merger in August 2017
June 28 Dow Chemical Co and DuPont on Wednesday reaffirmed their expectation to close their merger in August.
June 27 Strattec Security Corp
* Strattec Security Corp - effective as of june 26, 2017 co entered into a fourth amendment to its august 1, 2011 credit agreement - sec filing
* Strattec fourth amendment extends term of strattec credit agreement through august 1, 2020
* Effective as of june 26, co's unit adac-strattec entered into a fourth amendment to its june 28, 2012 credit agreement
* Strattec Security Corp - adac-strattec fourth amendment extends term of adac-strattec credit agreement through august 1, 2020
* Strattec Security - adac-strattec fourth amendment increases maximum borrowing availability under secured revolving credit facility from $20 million to $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 28 Electric vehicle charging station maker ChargePoint Inc said on Wednesday it had secured $43 million in financing led by German engineering group Siemens AG, bringing to a close the U.S. company's latest funding round at $125 million.