Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
March 15 Stratus Properties Inc
* Stratus properties inc. Announces declaration of $1.00 per share special cash dividend; conclusion of board's review of strategic alternatives
* Stratus properties inc - board decided to allow stratus' stockholder rights plan to expire in accordance with its terms on march 9, 2017
* Stratus properties- co, financial advisor engaged in meetings, discussions and negotiations with participants, 10 of whom submitted indications of interest
* Stratus properties - none of participants sustained an indication of interest in acquiring entire co at price per share at or above stratus' recent trading prices
* Stratus properties inc - board determined that indications of interest would not at this time provide adequate value to stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.