Feb 16 Straumann Holding AG:

* Full-Year revenue climbs 15% in Swiss francs to 918 million Swiss francs ($914.98 million)

* Organic1 growth of 13% in Q4, driven by double-digit increases in all businesses

* At 230 million Swiss francs(earnings per share: 14.68 francs), FY net profit actually exceeded operating profit by 3 million Swiss francs due to a one-time tax gain of 43 million francs resulting from merger of Straumann Brazil with Neodent

* Implant business was main contributor to growth throughout year

* Fy operating profit (EBIT) 227.2 million Swiss francs versus 172.6 million francs year ago

* Proposes a dividend increase to 4.25 francs per share, payable on 13 April 2017

* Going forward, board's intention is to increase dividend per share subject to further good performance

* At upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) on 7 April 2017, board will propose Regula Wallimann and Monique Bourquin for election to board

* Group expects global implant market to grow at a similar rate (3-4%) in 2017 and is confident that it can continue to outperform by achieving organic growth in high-single-digit range

* Fy 2017: expected revenue growth and operational leverage should lead to further improvements in operating profit margin