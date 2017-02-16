WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 16 Straumann Holding AG:
* Full-Year revenue climbs 15% in Swiss francs to 918 million Swiss francs ($914.98 million)
* Organic1 growth of 13% in Q4, driven by double-digit increases in all businesses
* At 230 million Swiss francs(earnings per share: 14.68 francs), FY net profit actually exceeded operating profit by 3 million Swiss francs due to a one-time tax gain of 43 million francs resulting from merger of Straumann Brazil with Neodent
* Implant business was main contributor to growth throughout year
* Fy operating profit (EBIT) 227.2 million Swiss francs versus 172.6 million francs year ago
* Proposes a dividend increase to 4.25 francs per share, payable on 13 April 2017
* Going forward, board's intention is to increase dividend per share subject to further good performance
* At upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) on 7 April 2017, board will propose Regula Wallimann and Monique Bourquin for election to board
* Group expects global implant market to grow at a similar rate (3-4%) in 2017 and is confident that it can continue to outperform by achieving organic growth in high-single-digit range
* Fy 2017: expected revenue growth and operational leverage should lead to further improvements in operating profit margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0033 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.