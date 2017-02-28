WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 28 Straumann Holding AG:
* Announced today that it will no longer pursue its plans to invest in or partner with South Korean dental implant company MegaGen Implant Co., Ltd.
* Instead of converting its USD-30-million bond into MegaGen shares, group has received full repayment in cash with interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.