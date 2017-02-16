WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 16 Straumann Holding AG:
* Thinks non-premium growth will outpefrom premium growth in 2017; sees non-premium growth >5 percent - conference call
* Is not guiding for double digit organic growth in 2017, aware of competitors focusing on improving performance - conf call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.