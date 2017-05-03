BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Strayer Education Inc
* Strayer Education, Inc. reports first quarter enrollment, revenues and earnings; Q2 2017 enrollment outlook
* Q1 earnings per share $0.95
* Q1 revenue $114.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $116.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total enrollments at strayer university for Q2 2017 are anticipated to grow 6% to approximately 43,400 students
* Anticipate revenue per student for Q2 to decrease between 1% and 2%
* Strayer education inc- new student enrollments expected to increase about 8%, while continuing student enrollments are expected to increase about 5%
* Declared a regular, quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results