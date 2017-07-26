FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Strayer Education Q2 earnings per share $0.92
#TopNews
#Business
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
POLITICS
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
Q&A: Anushka Sharma on being a creature of instinct
Bollywood
Q&A: Anushka Sharma on being a creature of instinct
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PAKISTAN
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 26, 2017 / 10:42 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Strayer Education Q2 earnings per share $0.92

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Strayer Education Inc

* Strayer Education Inc reports second quarter enrollment, revenues and earnings; Q3 2017 enrollment outlook

* Q2 earnings per share $0.73 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.92

* Q2 revenue $112.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $113.7 million

* Total enrollments at Strayer University for Q3 2017 are anticipated to grow 7% to approximately 41,600 students

* Strayer Education Inc - new student enrollments are expected to increase approximately 7% for Q3

* Revenue per student for Q3 is expected to decrease between 1% and 2%

* Strayer Education - new student enrollments expected to increase about 7%, continuing student enrollments are expected to increase about 8% in Q3

* Strayer Education Inc qtrly student enrollment at Strayer University, increased 6 percent to 43,411 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.