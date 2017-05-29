BRIEF-Mittel buys 80 pct stake in Ceramica Cielo
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAD BOUGHT AN 80 PCT STAKE IN CERAMICA CIELO SPA
May 30 Stride Property Ltd
* FY profit after income tax NZ$56.9m up NZ$25.9m on forecast
* Targeting a combined 9.91cps cash dividend for Stride Property Group for FY18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MELBOURNE, June 23 Andy Gooch, chief executive of London-based commodity broker GF Financial Markets (GFFM), a unit of China's GF Securities, has stepped down for personal reasons, the broker said.