July 18 (Reuters) - Striders Corp

* Says it will acquire 51 percent stake (198,400 shares) in Indonesia-based PT. Citra Surya Komunikasi for 1.98 billion rupiah (or 16.9 million yen), to develop digital advertisement business in Indonesia, effective Aug. 15

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/8i7g1n

