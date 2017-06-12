US STOCKS-Wall St rises on oil rebound, gains in healthcare stocks
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
June 12 Strides Shasun Ltd
* Says Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride tablets
* Says product to be launched immediately Source text - (bit.ly/2sdqtQl) Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce