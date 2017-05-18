BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 18 Strides Shasun Ltd:
* Recommended dividend of 4.50 rupees per share
* March quarter consol profit 1.32 billion rupees
* March quarter consol total revenue 9.61 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 44.3 million rupees as per ind-as; consol total revenue was 9.52 billion rupees
* Says founder Arun Kumar to move to non-executive position as chairman Source text: (bit.ly/2pOaHeU) Further company coverage:
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body